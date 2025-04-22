Ashington lose at home but stay up after nail-biting finale to Brighouse game

Ashington fought back against Sheffield on Good Friday but lost a nervy game against Heaton Stannington on Easter Monday. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington secured their status in the East Division of the Pitching In Northern Premier League for next season – but only after receiving a helping hand from Garforth Town on Easter Monday.

Yet again the Colliers gave an abject and lethargic display as they went down 1-0 against Heaton Stannington with substitute Andrew Burn scoring the only goal in what was a dismal encounter.

The result from the lunchtime kick-off guaranteed the visitors their place in the division next term, whilst for Ashington all eyes switched to the clash later in the afternoon between Brighouse Town and Garforth Town.

A defeat or draw for Brighouse would see them relegated and for almost an hour, they trailed 2-1. But an equaliser in the 90th minute by Isaac Acquah set up a nail-biting finale.

Ashington fans then had to endure an additional 11 minutes of time added on before the final whistle sealed Brighouse’s fate.

Meanwhile a bumper crowd of 707 witnessed a low key, nervy contest at Woodhorn Lane with chances at a premium.

The visitors almost made inroads straight from the kick-off when an error in the Ashington defence opened up an opportunity for Konner Lamb, but his shot was held by keeper Ryan Catterick.

It was the quarter hour mark before the Colliers had their first sniff at goal when Josh Gilchrist hooked the ball over after connecting with a cross by Craig Spooner.

Ryan Wombwell clipped wide from 12 yards following a corner by Spooner, but the game became a hard watch.

There was action at the start of the second period. Two minutes in, Gilchrist got in behind the Stan defence, but his cross was cleared.

At the other end, ex-Collier Jay Errington scooped wide before the goal which was to settle the contest arrived in the 51st minute.

Following a throw-in on the left, the ball reached the far post where it was hooked in by Burn, who had replaced Lamb for the start of the second period.

Shortly afterwards, sub Liam Henderson fired over following a cross by Jordan Summerly, then Wombwell struck wide from 20 yards with a shot on the run.

Catterick fisted away an angled drive by Errington then Dan Capewell headed wide from a corner.