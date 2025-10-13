Ashington lack a cutting edge as they go down 3-0 away at Emley

Tyler Jones was the busier keeper on Saturday. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington fell away after a promising start and in the end, promotion chasers Emley were full value for their 3-0 victory at The Fantastic Media Welfare ground, which was drenched in glorious sunshine on Saturday.

Home striker Manasse Mampala scored a brace and skipper Chris Dawson grabbed the other goal in a game which effectively ended as a contest by the midway point of the second half.

It all began so well for a Colliers outfit who looked well organised and the first shot of the game, which came on the quarter hour mark, was a feeble effort by Mampala which was easily collected by ‘keeper Tyler Jones.

The home side got a lift after Joe Stacey played a one-two down the left flank with Mampala which saw a low effort by the former flash wide of the far post.

Ashington responded with an effort by Jake Orrell which was blocked before Mampala opened the scoring in stupendous fashion after another one-two.

On this occasion, Mampala got a quick return then let fly with a thunderous left foot strike from 22 yards which gave Jones no chance.

Emley were looking the sharper outfit and on the half hour, they had the ball in the net again, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

However, in the 36th minute Dawson doubled his side’s lead. The goal stemmed after another raid down the left and when the ball was played across the area, Dawson slotted in.

A turning point arrived 55 seconds into the second half. Liam Noble played the ball down the right to Sam Davison and after the substitute had cut inside and worked a great opening for himself, his effort was pushed up then collected by home stopper Declan Lambton.

Emley stepped on the accelerator and in the 53rd minute, a shot by Stacey from the edge of the area thudded against the base of the post with Mampala firing over the rebound.

Minutes later Jones was forced to make a double save to thwart Charlie Barks and Isaac Baldwin following a free-kick but on 66 minutes, Mampala was given time and space to fire the ball wide of Jones for his second goal and Emley’s third.

Ashington had been toothless up front and Scott Lowery tried his luck with a half volley from 30 yards which was fielded by Lambton.

The final effort of the game came with six minutes of the 90 remaining when Jones pushed the ball out to deny substitute Belchior Rodrigues.

Ashington now prepare for a trip to Teesside on Wednesday (October 15) when they will take on new East Division league leaders Redcar Athletic.