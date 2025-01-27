Ashington hold on to early lead to take all three points at Stocksbridge Park Steels

Ashington scored from a set piece after just four minutes on Saturday. Picture: Ian Brodie

It was described by some – in particular the home supporters – as a smash and grab raid by Ashington on Saturday when they pulled off a 1-0 victory over Stocksbridge Park Steels at Bracken Moor Stadium.

The Colliers held onto a fourth minute goal by Ben Williams then the defender was a key member at the heart of the defence as the Wansbeck side were forced to dig deep and work tirelessly before ensuring that they came back with three precious points.

An upsurge in form by the Woodhorn Lane-based outfit – whose current run includes only one defeat from their last seven matches – has also brought a return of confidence.

Although the closing stages were particularly nailbiting – and the Steels will quite rightly say they dominated possession and had numerous shots and corners – Ashington keeper Dan Staples was not forced to make a diving save.

The Colliers could have been behind inside the opening 30 seconds had it not been for a timely intervention from central defenders Scott Lowery and Williams.

Staples dropped a cross from the right and when the ball fell to Jack Dolman he must have thought he was a certain scorer until Lowery and Williams combined to make a brilliant block from point blank range.

Ashington responded with Ryan Donaldson, Cieran Jackson and skipper Karl Ross linking well to set up Josh Gilchrist, but his shot was charged down.

However, in the fourth minute, Nick Gray’s side took the lead from a set piece. They forced a corner on the left and when Gilchrist floated the ball to the far post, Lowery headed it back into the danger zone for Williams, who scored his first goal of the season as he prodded it into the back of the net.

On the quarter hour, Ashington’s press up front saw them hunt the ball down but when it was played wide to Gilchrist, he blazed over the bar.

The Colliers had to ride the storm as first Oliwier Grzelak had a shot blocked, then Alex O’Connor directed a tame effort straight at Staples before the stopper saved with his legs to deny Jack Tinker.

Ashington had a chance when Andrew Cartwright pumped a free kick into the box which was headed back by Lowery, but Gary Ormston fired off target.

Early in the second half, the ball struck the top of the Ashington bar from a corner and Elliot Owen headed wide before a snapshot from 20 yards by Tinker went straight down Staples’ throat.

Ashington continued to hang on as the minutes ticked by with players putting their bodies on the line – and credit must go to the visitors after an excellent display of defensive resilience.

Speaking after the game, assistant manager Liam McIvor said: “It was a fantastic win.

“It wasn’t the best performance but it’s not always about playing pretty football, it’s about jumping into the trenches on occasions to win games when you have to – and that’s what we have done today.

“We’ve had three away games in 10 days and have travelled hundreds of miles but we’ve collected seven points out of nine, which is fantastic and I’m really happy.”