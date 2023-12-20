Ashington hit for four as they slip to third consecutive league defeat

Ashington FC manager Ian Skinner slammed his side’s defending and delivered a blunt message following their 4-0 defeat against Sheffield FC on Tuesday night.

Ashington manager Ian Skinner slammed his side's defending after they conceded four goals at Sheffield. Picture: Karl Dunkerley

The reverse saw the Colliers slide to a third consecutive defeat whilst also conceding eight goals in two matches, and the boss didn’t hold back in his post-match thoughts, saying: “The simple fact is we will not win games of football if we defend like we have done in the last two – end of.”

Already trailing to goals from Harry Mitchell and Benni Ndlovu, a significant turning point in Tuesday’s match arrived on the hour when Connor Thomson’s effort smacked against the post.

Ten minutes later Connor Cutts made it 3-0 and Ashington’s night of misery was compounded when Karl Ross put the ball into his own net.

Cameron Johnson squandered a great opening for the home side in the opening minutes, dragging his shot wide.

Not to be outdone, the Colliers retaliated with Oli Thompson playing the ball through for Thomson, but his cross was held by keeper Edd Hall.

The deadlock was broken in the 12th minute when Sheffield accepted an early Christmas present. Keeper Karl Dryden’s clearance fell straight to the feet of Mitchell who promptly curled the ball into the net.

In the 35th minute, Sheffield added a second when they profited from a piece of good fortune. A shot ricocheted off a Ashington defender to Ndlovu, who fired home.

And on the stroke of half time, Sheffield could have added to their lead when a header by Cutts flashed wide of the goal from a corner then, on the break, Luke Mangham’s first time drive fizzed wide.

Ashington had a lot of the ball in the second period, but with 20 minutes remaining Sheffield effectively sewed the game up with a third.

Ross cleared off the line from a corner on the right but from the second flag kick, the unmarked Cutts powered a header into the back of the net.

Then, three minutes from the end of the 90, following a free kick on the right, a back header by Ross looped over Dryden and crept inside the far corner.

Speaking after the game, Skinner said: “It was a similar theme to Saturday’s defeat against Newton Aycliffe in terms of we defended really poorly as a team.

“The game started really bright and quite open to be honest. They looked quite dangerous and we looked very dangerous going forward, but then we conceded a really poor first goal to go behind against a team who haven't been ahead in games too often this season, and it gave them a little bit of confidence and something to hang onto.

“I just thought we looked really good getting into the final third with Wilson Kneeshaw and Connor Thomson running at them and Oli Thompson getting in high, wide and left, but again we were just a little bit wasteful in and around the final third. Then we conceded a really poor second goal.

“We got a warning for the third goal where the corner was headed off the line by Karl Ross then the resulting corner was identical, only this time they scored.