Ashington goalscorer's touching family moment captured by club's photographer

After being handed a starting place in Ashington’s side to face Thornaby on Saturday, Paul Robinson had an afternoon to remember.

By Brian Bennett
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST
Paul Robinson celebrates his goal with his son Charlie. Picture: Ian BrodiePaul Robinson celebrates his goal with his son Charlie. Picture: Ian Brodie
Paul Robinson celebrates his goal with his son Charlie. Picture: Ian Brodie

The Colliers won the game 3-0, with the Whitley Bay-born midfield maestro notching his side’s third just past the hour mark before he spotted his 12-year-old son, Charlie, standing behind the goal and was able to give him a high-five.

Unbeknown to Robinson senior, club photographer Ian Brodie captured the moment on camera to provide the family with a lovely keepsake memory.

Reflecting on the 62nd minute, Robinson said: “First of all it was brilliant play on the right by Lee Mason, Andrew Cartwright and Dan Maguire.

“Maguire fired the ball across and the way it came to me, I knew I was going to touch it out of my feet, feign to shoot and drag it back onto my left foot.

“I didn’t connect that cleanly – but the shot was accurate, kissed the post and went in.”

He continued: “Charlie has come to loads of our games this season.

“When I scored it was a great feeling to be able to celebrate with him.

“Not many players get the opportunity to do that and the photograph taken by Ian Brodie is unbelievable.

“It was a lush little moment – and it’s a memory which our family will cherish forever.”

Robinson – a football coach with Pro Direct Academy – had been the centre of attention early in the match when he came close to scoring – from the halfway line!

The 38-year-old said: “I knew the Thornaby keeper [Robert Dean] plays quite high.

“When he slipped after kicking the ball out, it sat up for me and I didn’t really think about it, but I couldn’t have made a sweeter connection.

“It would have been nice if it had dropped in, but I was unlucky.

“Maybe I should have hit the ball a little bit harder so it bounced into the goal instead of over it!”

Robinson had opportunities to add to his single strike later in the contest – but was denied by Dean.

“We had loads of chances but Dean was unbelievable,” he said.

“I could and should have had another two.

“I’m always ready to play whenever the manager needs me.

“It’s a brilliant club with a brilliant squad.”

Related topics:Paul RobinsonDan MaguireAshingtonWhitley Bay