Ashington goalscorer Ben Williams praises team mates after another hard fought win

Ben Williams was delighted to get off the mark and register his first goal of the season for Ashington on Saturday which secured a precious 1-0 win over Stocksbridge Park Steels.

However, the 20-year-old defender, who is on-loan from Gateshead until the end of the campaign, also spoke about how he was ‘buzzing’ for his team mates, with Dunston UTS the only side to inflict defeat on Nick Gray’s side in the last seven matches.

Williams said: “We came here with two results in mind – a draw or a win – and to get the three points was brilliant.

“It was a hard fought game and I thought we deserved it. We’ve had a good 10 days with the win at Grimsby, draw at Sherwood and the result today. We’re on a good run at the minute and are just hoping that we can keep it going.

“We knew we had a tough start to the season but now we are picking up some points and this is exactly what we needed.”

Stocksbridge – on the fringe of the play-offs – went into Saturday’s game on the back of a superb 1-1 away draw against Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division leaders Cleethorpes in midweek, but they were shell shocked when Williams struck in the fourth minute.

“It was a case of being in the right place at the right time to tap the ball in,” said Newcastle-born Williams.

“However, I’m buzzing for the lads about the result because it’s a real confidence booster in this little run that we’re on. Obviously I’m a defender and my main job is to keep the ball out of our net but if I can chip in with a goal or two as well, then I’ll be happy.”

Williams praised the defending of his team mates. “A lot of the games in this league are like it was today,” he added.

“You know what you are going to come up against and it’s about being brave and putting your body on the line.”

He added: “I thought there was a lot of last ditch tackling by us and that’s also what you need.”