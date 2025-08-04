Ashington go out of the Emirates FA Cup with a whimper

Craig Spooner grabbed a consolation goal for the Colliers from the spot. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington went out of the Emirates FA Cup with a whimper on Saturday against Shildon in their extra preliminary round tie which was played at Consett’s Belle View Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talk about disappointment! Although Shildon edged ahead midway through the first period, the half itself was a low-key affair with little separating the two sides in a footballing sense.

However, as the Colliers continued to huff and puff after the interval, it was full steam ahead for the Railwaymen, who were the better outfit and were worthy of their success on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Nick Gray handed debuts to four players – goalkeeper Matty Alexander, Andrew Anderson, Harry Powell and Jake Orrell – with Jay Hornsby slotting in at full back on his return to the club.

On the bench were four other newcomers – Michael Annag-Colquhoun, Sam Davison, Rory Powell and goalkeeper Josef Herdman.

The game got underway in bright sunshine, and it was 11 minutes before the first shot of the match came with Anderson shanking a right-footer well wide.

Minutes later, Shildon – who have suffered the heartache of missing out on promotion to the Northern Premier League twice in as many seasons after falling at the play-off stage – came much closer when a cross from the right by Ashton Houlahan was headed back and Andrei-Vasile Ardelean’s effort came back off the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, home skipper Jon Weirs made no mistake as he put his side in front with a crisp left-foot finish from 20 yards.

A turning point came five minutes later. Ryan Wombwell’s through ball found Orrell, but his shot rolled agonisingly the wrong side of the far post.

Then, with half time approaching, Weirs beat the offside trap but after advancing, his effort was superbly blocked by the advancing Alexander.

Ten minutes after the break, a drive from Benjamin Reay was pushed around by Alexander before Shildon effectively wrapped the game up with two goals in four minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first came in the 69th minute following an in-swinging corner on the right which found Ardelean, and he lashed the ball home at the far post.

The second came when Luke Spalding picked up possession just inside the Ashington half. His pace saw him surge forward leaving defenders in his wake before firing wide of Alexander from the edge of the area.

And the picture could have got even worse for the Wansbeck side as in the 80th minute, a free kick from 25 yards by Ciaran Banks thudded against the bar and rebounded to safety.

The game had been a hard watch for Ashington supporters but two minutes before the 90, their side netted a consolation goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Sampson was upended just inside the box and after referee Michael Moore had pointed to the spot, Craig Spooner stepped up and struck a firm penalty past keeper Matthew Wheeler.

Ashington have an attractive friendly on Wednesday (August 6) when they take on Middlesbrough U21s at Woodhorn Lane.

The Colliers take on Bridlington Town in their opening game of the season in the East Division of the Pitching In Northern Premier League on Saturday.