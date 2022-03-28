Ashington go down to a fourth consecutive league defeat

Action from Ashington’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Newton Aycliffe. Picture by Ian Brodie.

Until recently, the Colliers had been having a decent season and at one stage they were even one win away from being second top of the first division of the Ebac Northern League. However they had also leaked far too many goals on their travels as they conceded five at West Auckland, Thornaby and Whickham and four at Crook Town.

Now their home record has come under scrutiny - and when Ian Skinner’s side go to face basement side Billingham Town on Saturday (April 2), they’ll be glad to see the back of March.

The recurring theme is that Ashington not only give goals away – they gift wrap them as well – and such was the case on a beautiful spring day at The dwmedia Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was little to choose between the two sides early doors in what was a very cagey opening - until the tenth minute when the Colliers allowed Jarvie to charge through the middle and fire a right footer from the edge of the area wide of the target.

On the quarter hour, Aycliffe ‘keeper Adam Pickford touched over a goalbound free-kick from 25 yards by Max Cowburn then skipper Ben Harmison played the ball sideways for Danny Anderson to drive wide.

Jordan Lashley, Dean Briggs and Cowburn then combined but the latter directed his effort over the bar.

On what was National non-league day, the game was flat and lack lustre with no real tempo to it – but two minutes before the interval, the visitors doubled their advantage.

Anderson was caught in possession and although the midfielder chased back to make a tackle on Jarvie in the area, he was penalised for a foul with Jarvie sending McHugh the wrong way from the resultant spot kick.

Within the opening minute of the second period, Lashley fired off target from distance then Briggs released Ben Sampson who scooped the ball wide.

There was more intensity from the home side but another promising move fizzled out after Liam Doyle and Anderson had played a one-two with the full back over running the ball.

However in the 65th minute, a key turning point arrived when Briggs missed a sitter to reduce the arrears. He seized on a back-pass and side stepped the advancing Pickford but with an open goal at his mercy, under hit his effort which allowed Aaron Brown to clear the ball off the line.

In the 81st minute, it was Harmison who halved the deficit firing home after Jamie Hanson had unselfishly pulled the ball back.