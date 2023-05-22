News you can trust since 1854
Ashington Football Club shines spotlight on volunteer Alan Brown

At Ashington Football Club, Alan Brown goes about his business in a calm, quiet manner with no fuss – and in the eyes of the Woodhorn Lane outfit, he is an unsung hero.

By Brian Bennett
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Alan Brown won Ashington FC's Club Person of the Year awardAlan Brown won Ashington FC's Club Person of the Year award
Alan Brown won Ashington FC's Club Person of the Year award

The spotlight fell on Alan when he was presented with the Colliers’ Club Person of the Year award recently – which left the logistics manager ‘gobsmacked’.

Alan said: “The announcement came as a complete surprise.

“I think the last time I got an award was around 25 years ago when I was secretary of the Ashington Comrades Football team.

“I’m an Ashington lad who unfortunately never got to play for Ashington FC, but I’ve always wanted to be involved and to make a contribution.

“I’m sure a lot of people think that running a football club like this you are at the ground all of the time, but 99 per cent of it is voluntary.

“We give up our time because we enjoy it.”

He continued: “Obviously it’s been a terrific season and the craic in the dressing room has been great.

“The club have certainly captivated the local public – I’ve even had people who I don’t know asking me about our results.”

Ashington chairman Brian Shotton said: “If anyone personifies what Ashington Football Club is about, it is Alan Brown.

“Football clubs could not operate without its volunteers and Alan’s job can be thankless at times.

“It’s not just the kit man role though, it’s the jobs many don’t see Alan doing around the place.

“We’re a small but very committed team at Ashington and I think the effort put in is reflected in the club’s improvement in recent years.”

