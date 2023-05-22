Alan Brown won Ashington FC's Club Person of the Year award

The spotlight fell on Alan when he was presented with the Colliers’ Club Person of the Year award recently – which left the logistics manager ‘gobsmacked’.

Alan said: “The announcement came as a complete surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the last time I got an award was around 25 years ago when I was secretary of the Ashington Comrades Football team.

“I’m an Ashington lad who unfortunately never got to play for Ashington FC, but I’ve always wanted to be involved and to make a contribution.

“I’m sure a lot of people think that running a football club like this you are at the ground all of the time, but 99 per cent of it is voluntary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We give up our time because we enjoy it.”

He continued: “Obviously it’s been a terrific season and the craic in the dressing room has been great.

“The club have certainly captivated the local public – I’ve even had people who I don’t know asking me about our results.”

Ashington chairman Brian Shotton said: “If anyone personifies what Ashington Football Club is about, it is Alan Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football clubs could not operate without its volunteers and Alan’s job can be thankless at times.

“It’s not just the kit man role though, it’s the jobs many don’t see Alan doing around the place.