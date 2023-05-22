Cricket writer Brian Bennett was presented with his own club top at the weekend in recognition of the work he does for Ashington Cricket Club. Picture: Dale Ross

It’s not the first time the Durham all-rounder has put the skids under the Mighty Acorns.

A couple of years ago, when Ashington were in the box seat and looked to be on their way to victory over Newcastle at Jesmond, Trevaskis took the game away from them with a blistering unbeaten knock.

On Saturday, the left hander – who went to the wicket with Burnopfield on 23-2 – steered his side to their first win of the season as he hit three sixes and seven fours in an undefeated 78 from 87 deliveries.

After being put into bat, Ashington fell well short as they set the home side a modest 140 to win.

Jeremiah Louis and Mitchell Killeen both struck early blows to remove John Oswell and Callum Brown respectively, but with Trevaskis looking assured and being well supported by skipper David Seymour, Ashington required something special.

The visitors did break the 61-run partnership in the 22nd over when Seymour was stumped by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy off Cam Nichols for 32, but it only prompted Trevaskis to accelerate the scoring and comfortably lead Burnopfield home with 13 overs to spare.

In the first innings, Ashington – who put runs on the board early doors – lost skipper Sean McCafferty and Scott Pearcey within the first seven overs.

Matthew Oswell removed McCafferty’s off stump in the fifth over then Pearcey lofted a ball from the same bowler and was caught at cover by Sam Dinning.

Jack McCarthy and Ben O’Brien led the fightback with a stand of 62, but when the latter was trapped lbw to Matthew Scott in the 22nd over for 28 followed by McCarthy, who was run out for 45, Ashington collapsed dramatically to an all-out score of 139 – their last six wickets falling for a paltry 28 runs.

Left arm spinner Trevaskis ended wicket-less but bowled an economical spell of 10 overs for only 15 runs, whilst Finlay McGurk chipped in with 3-12 from eight overs and Oswell 3-46 from 7.2