Ashington finally claim all three points after home win against Bridlington Town

The Ashington players applaud the fans after their home win against Bridlington Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

A hat-trick by Josh Gilchrist brought Ashington their first league win in 10 matches after they got the better of Bridlington Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In mid-week the Colliers had arrested an awful run of seven consecutive defeats with a merited 0-0 draw against Carlton Town – after keeper Ross Coombe saved a 92nd minute penalty.

Not surprisingly, manager Nick Gray announced the same starting 11 on Saturday against a side who sat one place above the bottom four – but tweaked his formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray handed recently signed Gilchrist a role up front – and the move proved to be a masterstroke as the former Whitley Bay and Dunston UTS player was in the thick of the action all afternoon.

However, it was not all plain sailing for the Wansbeck outfit and they were forced to do things the hard way after they trailed twice in the opening period.

It was the visitors who fashioned the first chance in the sixth minute with Alex Peterson heading over from a cross, but it prompted a quick response from the hosts with Ben Sampson finding Gilchrist on the left and his cracking ball fizzing across the face of goal with only a touch required.

In the 11th minute, Ashington paid the price for slack marking when the ball reached Sam Leverett on the edge of the area and he placed a left foot effort wide of Coombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington grew into the contest and drew level after a lovely flowing move.

Wilson Kneeshaw started things off in his own half before finding Craig Spooner inside the centre circle. He passed out wide to on-loan defender Ryan Wombwell – making his home debut after putting pen to paper from neighbours Morpeth Town.

Wombwell advanced down the right flank before slotting the ball through for Gilchrist, who caressed a side-footed shot wide of keeper Ben Voase and inside the far post.

Five minutes later, Bridlington forged ahead again after another defensive frailty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner on the left was back headed by a home defender across the face of his own goal and Leverett – standing almost on the line – nodded the ball into the net.

The lead lasted a mere eight minutes before Gilchrist claimed his second – from the spot.

Sampson slotted the ball through for Kneeshaw, who was blocked by Voase before the keeper upended Gilchrist.

Referee Tyler Dutton pointed for a penalty and Gilchrist drilled his shot emphatically into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes before the interval, Bridlington almost went ahead for a third time, but Coombe turned around an effort from Dan Hartley.

It proved to be a key moment as six minutes after the break, Ashington turned the game on its head when they went 3-2 in front.

The home side won the ball midway inside the visitors’ half which released Spooner and, after darting into the box, his whipped cross was turned in by Gilchrist for his hat-trick.

After that, chances were rare although the Colliers twice came close to adding a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 89th minute Ashington sub Gary Ormston was harshly penalised for a handling offence inside the area.

Leverett missed out on claiming his hat-trick when his powerful penalty thudded against the underside of the bar and was cleared.