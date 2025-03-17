Ashington fight back in pulsating first 45 minutes against Belper Town to earn a point

There was plenty of goalmouth action in the first half. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington picked up a valuable point on Saturday when they drew 2-2 with high-flyers Belper Town at Woodhorn Lane.

And what made the result even more pleasing for management duo Nick Gray and Liam McIvor was that they took on the promotion chasers with a threadbare squad.

Early in the contest, it looked as if the Derbyshire-based outfit were going to run away with an easy win after scoring twice in as many minutes.

However, the Wansbeck side took full advantage after the visitors had missed gilt-edged chances and not only hit back to go in all square at the break, but also squandered a golden opportunity to score from the penalty spot.

On a lovely spring afternoon, supporters lapped up what was one of the most entertaining first periods of the season.

Jamie Holmes made his full debut and his 25 yarder, which went high and wide, was the only incident of note in the early stages.

It then became rather busy in both boxes, starting with The Nailers leaving Ashington shell-shocked when they struck at the double.

In the 14th minute, a long pass sent Jaanai Gordon clean through and he beat advancing keeper Ryan Catterick to the ball before clipping it into the vacant net.

The Colliers had not recovered from that when they went two goals behind. On this occasion Gordon was the provider, playing the ball into the path of Jonathan Wafula, who fired it inside the near post.

Ashington responded and forced two consecutive corners and from the latter, Holmes looked a certain scorer until a defender got in a vital block.

In the 21st minute, Ashington halved the deficit.

Holmes crossed from the left where Ryan Donaldson headed home.

Barely 60 seconds later, Kevin Bastos missed a glorious chance as he blasted over with only Catterick to beat.

When play switched, Craig Spooner spotted Kieran Preston off his line and tried to chip the ball over him, but the keeper got back to catch it.

Gordon fluffed his lines after he was presented with another clear opening then, in the 25th minute, home skipper Karl Ross was pushed down in the area by a defender and referee Thomas James pointed to the spot.

Holmes took the kick but struck a tame penalty which Preston saved easily.

Ten minutes before the break, Wafula went down as if he was injured. The referee called on the physio, who was halfway towards Wafula when the striker indicated that he didn’t require treatment after all and was promptly shown a yellow card.

In the 38th minute, a lively looking Ashington side got back on terms following an excellent move down the left.

Holmes slipped the ball out wide to the over-lapping Jordan Summerly and when he crossed, Spooner planted a great header wide of Preston.

In the first minute of time added on, only a brilliant save by Catterick denied Belper from regaining the lead, the stopper getting down low to push a free kick by Curtis Burrows around for a corner.

After a pulsating first period, both sides failed to fashion a single chance after the break.

There were several eye-catching performances from the home side but special mention must go to Scott Lowery and Ben Williams, who were immense at the heart of the defence.