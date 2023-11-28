Ashington FC's winning run comes to an end with defeat against Liversedge

Ashington’s run of five games without defeat came to an end at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday when they went down 2-0 against Liversedge.

Ashington went down to a goal at the end of each half in their match against Liversedge. Picture: Ian Brodie

A headed goal by Joe Walton in time added on at the end of the first half put the visitors ahead before Alex Wollerton wrapped the points up for his side with a strike in the closing stages.

Karl Ross came through a late fitness test and took his place in a side which showed one change from their last outing, with new signing Gary Ormston handed his debut in place of the suspended Ben Sampson.

Ian Skinner’s outfit started really well and within the first 20 seconds, strung together a promising attack which featured Dan Maguire, Wilson Kneeshaw and Connor Thomson, but the latter’s cross was cleared.

Alfie Raw had the first shot for the visitors, which was held by keeper Karl Dryden, before Craig Spooner and Kneeshaw combined to set up Thomson, whose effort was pouched by Liversedge stopper Jordan Porter.

Chances had been at a premium – then in the closing stages of the period, the game livened up.

In the 35th minute, a ball by Ormston found Thomson, who wriggled inside, but his shot was tame.

Seconds later, a mistake by Dryden saw him gift the ball straight to Nicholas Walker. The number 10 advanced but his attempted chip was half stopped by the keeper, with Si Jakab clearing off the line.

With half time approaching, a great run down the right by Thomson saw him play the ball into Kneeshaw, whose effort rattled against the bar.

It proved to be a massive turning point.

The board displayed a minimum of three minutes of time to be added on and in the fifth minute, Walton directed a header goalwards. Jakab cleared but the assistant flagged to indicate that the ball had crossed the line.

In the 54th minute, Jakab found Spooner, who drove the ball into the area and after Oli Thompson had glanced it on, Kneeshaw netted but was offside.

Ashington huffed and puffed as they continued to chase a game which had become stretched and the visitors ought to have had the game sewn up, but missed chances galore on the counter.