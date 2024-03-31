It was all smiles for the Ashington players as they put five past Bridlington Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

That particular record was blown away in some style on Saturday as the Colliers went nap with a commanding performance over Bridlington Town.

Ashington started brightly and crafted a number of early opportunities, the best of which came when Ben Sampson began a sweeping move with skipper Karl Ross releasing Craig Spooner down the right. His centre found Sampson who almost ended the move he had begun, with only a last-ditch tackle keeping the scoresheet clean. On 10 minutes however, the Colliers’ dominance was rewarded with a goal from Dan Maguire.

Another good move from the Colliers began with Sampson picking up the ball in his own half. He again fed Ross, who in turn sent Spooner down the right. The tricky attacker cut inside his man and played the ball into Sampson, whose inch-perfect pass found Maguire in between two defenders, with the front man finishing with aplomb.

The Colliers continued to press and a Wilson Kneeshaw strike sailed over after more good work on the right by Spooner.

On 18 minutes home supporters began to think that history was repeating itself when Bridlington equalised through Lewis Dennison. The Colliers knocking the ball around with confidence played it back to Ben Williams, but a rare mistake from the impressive youngster saw his back pass to Ross Coombe come up short and Dennison gave the keeper no chance.

Nerves were settled a few minutes later, however, when Maguire grabbed his second of the game. Another sweeping move from the home side saw Charlie Exley released on the left. The full back then threaded the ball through two Bridlington defenders to find Kneeshaw on the left side of the box and his pass across the face of the goal was side-footed home by Maguire.

The Colliers continued to exert their dominance and Ross extended the Colliers’ lead on 33 minutes.

Maguire and Kneeshaw combined through the middle with the latter laying off the ball to Ross. Twisting and turning his way into the box, Ross bamboozled the Bridlington defence before driving the ball past the helpless goalkeeper.

The game was put beyond the visitors on 37 minutes when Exley grabbed Ashington’s fourth of the afternoon. Spooner, who was to be a thorn in Bridlington’s side all afternoon, drove with purpose down the right and played an excellent one-two with Kneeshaw and his cross found Exley at the back post. The full back again showed calm, firing the ball home.

Ashington began the second half the way they had ended the first and put the game beyond any doubt four minutes after the restart.

A high press from Maguire and Kneeshaw forced a minor error from the Bridlington keeper. His ball out was met by Spooner who drove at the defence, playing a perfectly weighted ball into Kneeshaw, who deftly chipped the keeper from a tight angle.

Bridlington, who never gave up throughout, grabbed another consolation on 60 minutes. Dennison grabbing a second with a half volley that left Coombe stranded.