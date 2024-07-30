Ashington FC's new sports therapist says she is delighted to join the club

Emily Robertson. Picture: Ian Brodie

Emily Robertson has spoken of her ‘delight’ after joining Ashington FC as their new sports therapist.

Robertson joins the Colliers having had previous sports therapy experience working with clubs in the Northern League, Northern Premier East and Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The club said in a statement that Robertson – who has a degree in Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation – “will be working closely with joint head coaches Andy Coyles and Richie Hill on improving the team’s overall sports injury and rehabilitation side of things and will lead the way providing on-pitch treatment to injured players both on match days and in training, and will also be responsible for putting methods and interventions in place to aid with injury diagnosis and overall player rehabilitation”.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been offered the role and I’m really excited to be here.

“I see the club going far and from what I’ve seen after a couple of friendlies, I do see us thriving for the play offs – the desire is incredible. When I visited the ground last season, the first word that came to mind was ‘professionalism’ and that’s what I’m here for.”

She continued: “Most importantly, I’ve been welcomed into the team with open arms by all of the players and management and I couldn’t ask for anything more.