Ashington FC's new signing Michael Annan-Colquhoun is buzzing after putting pen to paper

By Brian Bennett
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 09:56 BST
Michael Colquhoun is looking forward to the challenge of a higher league. Picture: Ian Brodieplaceholder image
Michael Annan-Colquhoun says he is ‘buzzing’ after signing on the dotted line for Ashington.

The 24-year-old scored one of the goals in Monday night’s 3-2 win over his former club Newcastle Benfield and he said: “Obviously, I’ve been to a couple of teams in the Northern League now and I might be known for jumping about a little bit – but I’m looking to make the step up and being committed, properly testing myself.

“I really want a hard challenge, which I think it will be, but I think I can live up to it and I’m buzzing about joining Ashington.”

Colquhoun continued: “Pre-season has gone well – although results haven’t been what we wanted.

“We’ve had a lot of younger lads and triallists in the side plus people away on holiday, so it’s been difficult.

“I’m looking forward to it – 100 per cent.

“I reckon the whole team will be pretty strong and everyone seems really close in the changing room – so I think it will be good craic especially the away days and we’ll have good togetherness.”

Ashington’s assistant manager, Liam McIvor, said: “Michael has trained with us all pre-season and has looked very good.

“He did well in the friendlies against North Shields and AFC Newbiggin and I thought tonight against Newcastle Benfield, he changed the game when he came on.

“He’s a powerful player and a good runner with the ball who will stretch defences and he’ll be a big asset for us.

“He’s been on our radar and is another who has joined us after playing for a club a league below us in the pyramid.”

