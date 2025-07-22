Ashington FC's new signing Michael Annan-Colquhoun is buzzing after putting pen to paper
The 24-year-old scored one of the goals in Monday night’s 3-2 win over his former club Newcastle Benfield and he said: “Obviously, I’ve been to a couple of teams in the Northern League now and I might be known for jumping about a little bit – but I’m looking to make the step up and being committed, properly testing myself.
“I really want a hard challenge, which I think it will be, but I think I can live up to it and I’m buzzing about joining Ashington.”
Colquhoun continued: “Pre-season has gone well – although results haven’t been what we wanted.
“We’ve had a lot of younger lads and triallists in the side plus people away on holiday, so it’s been difficult.
“I’m looking forward to it – 100 per cent.
“I reckon the whole team will be pretty strong and everyone seems really close in the changing room – so I think it will be good craic especially the away days and we’ll have good togetherness.”
Ashington’s assistant manager, Liam McIvor, said: “Michael has trained with us all pre-season and has looked very good.
“He did well in the friendlies against North Shields and AFC Newbiggin and I thought tonight against Newcastle Benfield, he changed the game when he came on.
“He’s a powerful player and a good runner with the ball who will stretch defences and he’ll be a big asset for us.
“He’s been on our radar and is another who has joined us after playing for a club a league below us in the pyramid.”
