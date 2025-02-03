Ashington FC's new keeper Ryan Catterick has first game as a Collier

New signing Ryan Catterick made his debut against Consett. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington manager Nick Gray plunged into the transfer market last week to sign goalkeeper Ryan Catterick from fellow NPL East Division outfit Bishop Auckland.

Woodhorn Lane supporters will recall that on the final day of the Ebac Northern League’s first division campaign two seasons ago – when Ashington had to avoid defeat and Bishops needed to win to decide which club went into the Inter step play-off final against Glossop North End – it was Catterick who kept his side in the game with an outstanding display between the posts.

The match finished all square at 1-1 after Andrew Cartwright’s ice-cool penalty on the hour had cancelled out a first half spot kick by Craig Gott.

The following week, the Wansbeck outfit turned in a five star performance culminating in a 3-0 victory over Glossop which clinched them promotion to the Pitching In Northern Premier League’s East Division.

Catterick – who watched from the stand as his new side went down to a 4-0 home defeat against Newton Aycliffe in midweek – said: “As soon as I spoke to the manager he was straight up and honest – and that’s what I wanted to hear.

“I remember playing at Ashington – it’s a good set-up and a nice ground. I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going and to enjoy my football again.”

After coming through the academy at Middlesbrough, Catterick was a scholar at Hartlepool United before he turned professional with the club, playing for them for three years. He then signed for Marske United and helped them to get promoted to the NPL Premier Division before he joined Bishop Auckland, where he has played for the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Gray said: “We were lucky when we had Ross Coombe, but he decided he wanted to have a bit of time out of football, then when Dan Staples was suspended after being sent off, we were fortunate that Michael Hogan came in on loan from Blyth Spartans and did a sterling job.

“We are always looking to improve the squad – Ryan became available – and he will give competition to Dan Staples.”

Gray continued: “With his quality as a goalkeeper, Ryan had a lot of enquiries from other clubs and we’re just delighted to get him on board.

“He’s at a good age and probably hasn’t hit his full potential yet. We are now fortunate to have two very good goalkeepers at the club.”

Catterick made his debut on Saturday in the draw against Consett and afterwards the 25-year-old revealed that he was delighted with the way he had settled in.

“I enjoyed it and I thought I played well,” he said.

“The lads dug in and defended solidly. It was scrappy all over the park and we just needed someone to get a foothold on things.

“Consett created a few more chances and I had a few more saves to make, but whilst we could have created a bit more and been more of a threat, overall I thought we did enough to get the win.

“It was the first time I’ve played at this ground for a while and it was just about getting out there because I hadn’t had a game for six weeks, but I felt fine.”