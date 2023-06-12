Karl Ross, Ashington FC's longest serving player, can't wait for the new season to begin. Picture: Ian Brodie

The 24-year-old midfielder was included in a recent list of a dozen players who were either contracted or had signed a new contract with the club.

And although Ross is champing at the bit, he is astonished by the rapid progression of the club as he reflected on his time at Woodhorn Lane.

Ross – the only player who remains from the squad which Ian Skinner inherited when took over as manager four years ago – said: “What a difference and transformation there has been at the club in such a short space of time.

“I can’t believe it.”

But there was a period where Ross admitted that a move away from his home town club was a possibility.

“I wasn’t in the first team and I just wanted to play,” he said.

“I had a chat with the boss and that’s why I went to play for the reserves.

“I enjoyed my time with them and I’m thrilled that I didn’t move on.

“All I wanted was to stay because I love playing for the club.”

Last season, the Colliers went into their final Ebac Northern League game only needing a draw at Bishop Auckland to secure a play-off place.

“We went there for the three points – we didn’t go there to sit in and change the way we play, however, when they got a penalty and scored, I thought it was going to be one of those days,” said Ross.

“We got in at half time and believed in ourselves.

“In the second half, we got back on terms and should have won, but a point was enough.”

The following week, Ashington clinched promotion to the Northern Premier League after an inter step play-off win over Glossop North End.

“It was unbelievable and is my greatest achievement,” said Ross.

“The feeling when the referee blew for full time – I’ve never experienced anything like that before.

“Four years ago we were trying to stay in the first division of the ENL then all of a sudden to think that were going up into the league above was unreal.