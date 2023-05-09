Craig Spooner has been named Ashington FC's Players' Player of the Season. Picture: Ian Brodie

A comprehensive 3-0 win over Glossop North End in the Inter step play-off saw the Wansbeck outfit elevated from the Ebac Northern League first division to the NPL East Division.

Spooner said it had been ‘an incredible season’ and said from a personal point of view, the trophy was the icing on the cake.

“This is the first time in senior football that I’ve won the award and it’s a great feeling,” he said.

“It’s been an incredible season for the club and to get this off the lads is one of the better things which I’ve won in my career so far.

“I said after we clinched promotion down in Glossop that it was my biggest achievement – and this tops it off.

“It’s great recognition for the hard work which I have put in – but credit to all of the players, any one of them could have won it because they have all been fantastic.”

The news came as a complete shock to the 24-year-old, who said: “Did I think I would be in the running? Not a chance.

“I gave 110 per cent in every game and obviously what I did has paid off.

“To say I’m well chuffed is an understatement.”

Ashington boss Ian Skinner said: “It was a good choice.

“Craig has been both Mr Consistent and Mr Versatile for us this season.

“He’s filled in at left back; right back; played across the midfield; as a number 10 and come up with some important goals as well.

“What you see is what you get with Craig. He trains well and plays with his heart on his sleeve, and gives everything he has got for the club.

“I’m delighted for him to be recognised for what he has done.”

He continued: “After the season we have had, if the award could have been shared out, it would have acknowledged the contribution from everybody, but Craig’s team mates have recognised that little bit extra which he has given.”