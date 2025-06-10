Ashington FC set to install new floodlights after securing cash from the Premier League Stadium Fund

Ashington FC have been given money to improve the floodlights at Woodhorn Lane. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington AFC have received an off the field boost after securing a funding award from the Premier League Stadium Fund which will see them install new LED floodlights at their Woodhorn Lane ground.

In a statement, the club said they were delighted with the news as the new lights will ‘reduce our ongoing expenditure significantly’.

The statement read: “Ashington AFC are delighted to announce that we have been successful in securing a funding award from the Premier League Stadium Fund which will enable us to upgrade the floodlights at Woodhorn Lane.

“Our existing system is currently 17 years old meaning that the ongoing running and maintenance costs are constantly increasing.

“The installation of a new LED lighting system will reduce our ongoing expenditure significantly. As part of the grant award, we would also like to thank the Ashington Leisure Partnership who have kindly contributed to the costs of the project.”

The statement added: “We are now working with our preferred supplier and aim to begin the works during June.”

Nichola Sanders-Cooper, chair of Ashington AFC, said: “We are always exploring how we can improve the facilities and matchday experience at Woodhorn Lane and this is a major step forward for us.

“The installation of new LED floodlights will not only enhance our facilities and matchday experience but will support the club to be as sustainable as possible for the future.”

Meanwhile, the club also announced their first four friendlies which will see them travel to face North Shields on Friday, July 11, and AFC Newbiggin on Monday, July 14, before they host matches against Newcastle Benfield on Tuesday, July 22, and Surrey-based Horley Town on Saturday, July 26 – the latter are members of the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.