Wilson Kneeshaw scores the first goal against North Shields. Picture: Ian Brodie

New signings Cameron Gascoigne and Wilson Kneeshaw featured prominently, the former breaking the deadlock early in the clash before Kneeshaw netted either side of the interval. Craig Spooner got the fourth with half an hour remaining.

Colliers manager Ian Skinner had said before the game that he was anticipating a tough match but Gascoigne’s opener on 11 minutes changed the dynamics completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Lough clipped the ball down the left flank to Spooner, who crossed to the unmarked Gascoigne and he slotted home from eight yards.

It was a dream start – and the goal gave the Wansbeck outfit the confidence to spray the ball around and dominate proceedings.

Ashington’s second arrived in the 35th minute when Dan Maguire played an intelligent pass which released Kneeshaw through on goal, the striker making no mistake.

Just two minutes into the second period, Spooner raided down the left and when his cross was smashed against the bar by Gascoigne, the rebound fell to Kneeshaw, who stroked the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spooner side-footed the ball into the net after a pass by Kneeshaw to make it four.

The Colliers play Stockton Town in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 19.

Speaking after the game, Skinner said: “Our start to the game was really bright and from the first whistle we looked to dominate the ball and create chances.”

He added: “However following the goal, I thought we lost our way a little bit and after everything we had done really well to get a foothold in the game, we just dropped off a little bit and probably started playing a little bit more direct than I would have liked.”

Speaking about the second-half performance, he said: “I thought we started the second half brilliantly with some of our one and two-touch play fantastic and it led to us scoring a goal within the first 90 seconds. Then you think ‘let’s just manage the game and look after the ball’ – and we did that.”