Wilson Kneeshaw is staying at Ashington after falling back in love with football. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington FC have revealed that Wilson Kneeshaw has signed for another season and defender Andrew Cartwright is returning to Woodhorn Lane.

Kneeshaw – who won the Management Player of the Year plus the Goal of the Season trophy at the awards ceremony recently – netted 16 times last term, finishing only one behind leading marksman Connor Thomson.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the player, who had fallen out of love with football before Colliers coach Richie Hill persuaded him to sign for Ashington – and the rest is history

The striker said: “Richie brought me to the club and I had that rapport with him – then I got to know Andy Coyles.

“As soon as I knew Andy and Richie were taking over the job from Ian Skinner, I told them if they wanted me, I’d be willing to sign. They wanted me – so I was delighted.”

Defender Cartwright was a regular for the club – as well as establishing himself as a fans’ favourite – in the season before last which saw the Colliers clinch promotion to the Northern Premier League East Division.

However Cartwright – who runs his own football coaching business – was unable to commit to the extra travelling involved in the NPL. He joined Ebac Northern League First Division side Whitley Bay, but also signed on a dual registration with Ashington.

On Saturday, the club announced that Cartwright had committed to next season and the player said: “I’m happy to be back. I played a couple of games for Ashington last season and enjoyed them so I thought ‘let’s give the travelling a go’ and take things from there.”

Ashington FC head coach Andy Coyles is delighted to have both players on board.

Speaking about Kneeshaw, he said: “Wilson was one of those players we knew wanted to stay, but the supporters have got to take some credit with this one because they have made him feel a massive part of the football club.”

Talking about Cartwright, he said: “We genuinely believe that he will be a huge part of what we are looking to achieve next season.