Ashington FC reveal two more players have agreed to sign for next season
Kneeshaw – who won the Management Player of the Year plus the Goal of the Season trophy at the awards ceremony recently – netted 16 times last term, finishing only one behind leading marksman Connor Thomson.
It was a remarkable turnaround for the player, who had fallen out of love with football before Colliers coach Richie Hill persuaded him to sign for Ashington – and the rest is history
The striker said: “Richie brought me to the club and I had that rapport with him – then I got to know Andy Coyles.
“As soon as I knew Andy and Richie were taking over the job from Ian Skinner, I told them if they wanted me, I’d be willing to sign. They wanted me – so I was delighted.”
Defender Cartwright was a regular for the club – as well as establishing himself as a fans’ favourite – in the season before last which saw the Colliers clinch promotion to the Northern Premier League East Division.
However Cartwright – who runs his own football coaching business – was unable to commit to the extra travelling involved in the NPL. He joined Ebac Northern League First Division side Whitley Bay, but also signed on a dual registration with Ashington.
On Saturday, the club announced that Cartwright had committed to next season and the player said: “I’m happy to be back. I played a couple of games for Ashington last season and enjoyed them so I thought ‘let’s give the travelling a go’ and take things from there.”
Ashington FC head coach Andy Coyles is delighted to have both players on board.
Speaking about Kneeshaw, he said: “Wilson was one of those players we knew wanted to stay, but the supporters have got to take some credit with this one because they have made him feel a massive part of the football club.”
Talking about Cartwright, he said: “We genuinely believe that he will be a huge part of what we are looking to achieve next season.
“He’s a great lad to have around the place – not just on the pitch but in the changing room as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.