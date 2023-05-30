Ashington's game against Bishop Auckland was their 2,000th in the ENL. Picture: Ian Brodie

On Friday (May 26) at the Ebac Northern League dinner, secretary Gav Perry collected a salver on behalf of the club for a ‘milestone award’ – after Ashington played their 2,000th game in the ENL when they faced Bishop Auckland in the final game of last season.

Mr Perry was also presented with a certificate after the Colliers finished top of the ‘Fair Play’ table having accrued the fewest points awarded for cautions, dismissals and misconduct throughout the campaign.

And Ashington were one of seven clubs who won an award after completing the season without incurring a single error.

The club has announced two new signings – goalkeeper Ross Coombe and forward Cameron Gascoigne.