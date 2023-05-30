News you can trust since 1854
Ashington FC pick up league awards and announce new signings and pre-season friendlies

Things are hectic at Ashington FC, with the announcement of prestigious league awards, new signings and pre-season friendlies.
By Brian Bennett
Published 30th May 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Ashington's game against Bishop Auckland was their 2,000th in the ENL. Picture: Ian BrodieAshington's game against Bishop Auckland was their 2,000th in the ENL. Picture: Ian Brodie
Ashington's game against Bishop Auckland was their 2,000th in the ENL. Picture: Ian Brodie

On Friday (May 26) at the Ebac Northern League dinner, secretary Gav Perry collected a salver on behalf of the club for a ‘milestone award’ – after Ashington played their 2,000th game in the ENL when they faced Bishop Auckland in the final game of last season.

Mr Perry was also presented with a certificate after the Colliers finished top of the ‘Fair Play’ table having accrued the fewest points awarded for cautions, dismissals and misconduct throughout the campaign.

And Ashington were one of seven clubs who won an award after completing the season without incurring a single error.

The club has announced two new signings – goalkeeper Ross Coombe and forward Cameron Gascoigne.

Pre-season friendlies include: July 8 v Birtley Town (away); July 15 v Whitley Bay (away); July 18 v Bedlington Terriers (home); July 22 v Morpeth Town (away); July 29 v Workington (home).

