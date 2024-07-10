Ashington FC joint head coach stresses the importance of the club's 'build the budget' initiative

Ashington FC joint head coach Andy Coyles, right, with Richard Hill, would like fans to back 'build the budget'. Picture: Ian Brodie

The deadline for Ashington FC’s ‘build the budget’ is rapidly approaching – and joint head coach Andy Coyles has stressed the importance of the campaign from a management perspective.

Coyles – who was quick to acknowledge and thank the fans who have already supported the scheme – said: “The ‘build the budget’ drive is extremely important.

“Our initial job management-wise was to try and recruit the best possible squad that will excite supporters and allow us to play quick, attacking, free football – and we feel we are only one or two players away from achieving that. However, with the squad we have assembled, we realistically need the community and everybody to come together to help us and keep this group of players together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We feel that if we can do that, then serious exciting times lie ahead.”

He continued: “The group togetherness is unreal at the moment.

“It’s a real good group but obviously we need everybody to pull together and help us to be where we need to be come the beginning of August.”

Anyone interested in pledging support to the ‘build the budget’ can go to: www.ashingtonafc.com/2024/05/30/build-the-budget-2/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington’s friendly against Blyth Town on Tuesday was called off so the team’s pre-season preparations continue on Saturday with a game against Seaham Red Star.

Coyles was disappointed after the 4-2 defeat to West Auckland last Saturday. He said: “What we have said to the lads – and they are in full agreement – is that we want to instil a winning mentality and that includes pre-season matches.