Ashington FC issue an update for fans about the vacant manager's position

Former joint head coaches Richie Hill and Andy Coyles left Ashington last month. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington Football Club has announced that they are ‘confident’ of having a new manager installed by early next week.

Following the departure of joint head coaches Andy Coyles and Richie Hill at the beginning of last month, the Woodhorn Lane outfit appointed Gary Ormston, Andrew Cartwright and Paul Robinson as an interim management team.

This morning (October 1), the club issued an update which read: “The interim management team has performed exceptionally well since their appointment, with the positive performances and results allowing the club the necessary time to conduct a thorough recruitment process involving applications, shortlisting, and discussions. Their professionalism and commitment have been instrumental during this transitional period.

“On Tuesday, the interim management team met with the club and expressed their desire to return to their playing roles as opposed to continuing in their current interim management roles. As a result, the club has decided to accelerate the managerial appointment process.

“We are confident that a new manager will be appointed within the next seven days, which will allow them a full week to prepare ahead of their first game in charge.

“In the meantime, it’s business as usual, with two important games this week, both of which will be overseen by the current interim management team.

“We thank the interim management team for their continued hard work and dedication, and look forward to announcing the new managerial appointment soon.”

The Colliers take on Sheffield FC at Woodhorn Lane tonight (Tuesday, October 1) before they travel to face Consett on Saturday.