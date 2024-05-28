Ashington FC head coaches delighted as influential trio sign up for next season

Karl Ross said it was a no-brainer for him to stay with Ashington. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington FC head coaches Andy Coyles and Richie Hill are delighted after three midfielders – Karl Ross, Craig Spooner and Ben Sampson – committed their immediate futures to the club.

Coyles said: “We are chuffed to bits to secure the three lads who have been a part of Ashington for a number of years.

“Karl Ross has been at the club for five years and has been through it all, and it’s good having someone like that on board. He is able to share those past experiences with the other players so that they understand and appreciate where the club once was to where it is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Karl has been unbelievable in the short period of time I have been at the club. He’s a proper grafter and a real hard honest working lad and when he took over the captaincy last season, he led by example – everything you want in an Ashington footballer.”

On Spooner, Coyles said: “It’s a similar message. Craig is an absolute gentleman who is hard working and who has got the club’s best interests at heart.”

On Sampson, Coyles said: “Ben is Mr Reliable who is an absolute gentleman. He works just as hard off the pitch as he does on it.”

Ross said: “I’m starting my sixth year with the club and as far as I was concerned it was a no-brainer for me to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here and I was happy to continue with Andy and Richie taking over as joint head coaches. They have been unbelievable – both for me personally as well as for the group – and we’re all buzzing that they took the job on.”

Spooner said: “The club and the fans are great and so for me, like Karl Ross, it was a no-brainer, especially with Andy and Richie getting the job.”

Sampson said: “I’m delighted to be with the club again this year, especially with the fans, the backroom staff and the players.

“It’s a great atmosphere in the changing rooms and we’re a good side on the pitch as well.