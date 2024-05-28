Ashington FC head coaches delighted as influential trio sign up for next season
Coyles said: “We are chuffed to bits to secure the three lads who have been a part of Ashington for a number of years.
“Karl Ross has been at the club for five years and has been through it all, and it’s good having someone like that on board. He is able to share those past experiences with the other players so that they understand and appreciate where the club once was to where it is now.
“Karl has been unbelievable in the short period of time I have been at the club. He’s a proper grafter and a real hard honest working lad and when he took over the captaincy last season, he led by example – everything you want in an Ashington footballer.”
On Spooner, Coyles said: “It’s a similar message. Craig is an absolute gentleman who is hard working and who has got the club’s best interests at heart.”
On Sampson, Coyles said: “Ben is Mr Reliable who is an absolute gentleman. He works just as hard off the pitch as he does on it.”
Ross said: “I’m starting my sixth year with the club and as far as I was concerned it was a no-brainer for me to stay.
“I’ve loved every minute of my time here and I was happy to continue with Andy and Richie taking over as joint head coaches. They have been unbelievable – both for me personally as well as for the group – and we’re all buzzing that they took the job on.”
Spooner said: “The club and the fans are great and so for me, like Karl Ross, it was a no-brainer, especially with Andy and Richie getting the job.”
Sampson said: “I’m delighted to be with the club again this year, especially with the fans, the backroom staff and the players.
“It’s a great atmosphere in the changing rooms and we’re a good side on the pitch as well.
“In terms of league position, we probably didn’t finish where we should have done last season, but I think we can kick on and do really well.”
