Ashington players take part in a minute's applause for Sir Bobby in their changed red strip. Picture: Ian Brodie

Addressing supporters before kick-off, Woodhorn Lane chairman Brian Shotton said: “We have a special moment as we pay tribute to one of the greatest footballing legends, Sir Bobby Charlton. While he played for Manchester United and represented England with distinction, he was also a product of our town, Ashington.

“Sir Bobby’s journey began on the very streets we walk today. From those humble beginnings, he went on to achieve incredible heights, representing Manchester United and England on the world stage. His passion, dedication and skill left an indelible mark on the beautiful game, inspiring generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The most iconic moment in Sir Bobby’s career was when he, alongside his brother Jack, helped lead England to victory in the 1966 World Cup, an achievement that made him a national hero and filled our town with pride. Today we, the people of Ashington, stand together to honour a man whose legacy reaches far beyond the football pitch. We remember his grace, his sportsmanship and the pride he instilled in our community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on: “So with heartfelt gratitude, let us observe a minute’s applause in honour of Sir Bobby Charlton, a true son of Ashington, a symbol of hard work and resilience who, along with his brother Jack, will forever be remembered as footballing icons.”

On the upstairs wall inside the clubhouse at Ashington, a mural depicting three all-time greats from the area – Jackie Milburn, Jackie Charlton and his brother Sir Bobby Charlton – is prominently displayed.

Shotton commented: “Three years ago when we had the mural installed, one of them (Jackie Milburn) had already passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, sadly, all three have left us – but the mural will serve as a lasting legacy and I’m proud to acknowledge that we do pay tribute to ‘football icons’ at this football club.”