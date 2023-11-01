Ashington FC chairman proud of club's efforts to commemorate Sir Bobby Charlton and fellow football icons
Addressing supporters before kick-off, Woodhorn Lane chairman Brian Shotton said: “We have a special moment as we pay tribute to one of the greatest footballing legends, Sir Bobby Charlton. While he played for Manchester United and represented England with distinction, he was also a product of our town, Ashington.
“Sir Bobby’s journey began on the very streets we walk today. From those humble beginnings, he went on to achieve incredible heights, representing Manchester United and England on the world stage. His passion, dedication and skill left an indelible mark on the beautiful game, inspiring generations.”
He continued: “The most iconic moment in Sir Bobby’s career was when he, alongside his brother Jack, helped lead England to victory in the 1966 World Cup, an achievement that made him a national hero and filled our town with pride. Today we, the people of Ashington, stand together to honour a man whose legacy reaches far beyond the football pitch. We remember his grace, his sportsmanship and the pride he instilled in our community.”
He went on: “So with heartfelt gratitude, let us observe a minute’s applause in honour of Sir Bobby Charlton, a true son of Ashington, a symbol of hard work and resilience who, along with his brother Jack, will forever be remembered as footballing icons.”
On the upstairs wall inside the clubhouse at Ashington, a mural depicting three all-time greats from the area – Jackie Milburn, Jackie Charlton and his brother Sir Bobby Charlton – is prominently displayed.
Shotton commented: “Three years ago when we had the mural installed, one of them (Jackie Milburn) had already passed.
“Now, sadly, all three have left us – but the mural will serve as a lasting legacy and I’m proud to acknowledge that we do pay tribute to ‘football icons’ at this football club.”
The club played in a changed red strip on Saturday, at the suggestion of manager Ian Skinner, to honour Sir Bobby and secretary and programme editor Gav Perry collated a Sir Bobby tribute programme with a cover photo of the great man himself kicking a football in the back streets of Ashington, and tributes from Shotton, Skinner and former England and Durham cricketer Steve Harmison.