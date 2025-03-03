Ashington FC chair Nicola Sanders-Cooper praises club's female volunteers

The work female volunteers do at Ashington has been praised. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington AFC chair Nicola Sanders-Cooper has lavished warm praise on the female volunteers at the Woodhorn Lane based club – ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday (March 8).

Nicola – who took over as interim chair last year when Brian Shotton stepped down – said that the praise is well deserved.

It is believed that Nicola – who is enjoying her role – is the only female chair in the Northern Premier League and said that she fully supports Saturday’s recognition of the volunteers.

“Without volunteers, clubs like ours simply wouldn’t exist,” she said.

“Their contributions are essential to our success. Much of their work happens behind the scenes and often goes unnoticed, so we see this day as a chance to say a huge thank you for all their dedication.

“As a club, we’re committed to being inclusive, promoting diversity, and fostering a sense of belonging for everyone.”