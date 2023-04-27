Skinner thanks his club's faithful supporters. Picture: Ian Brodie

The Colliers will play Glossop North End in Derbyshire this Saturday, and kick-off is at 3pm.

Speaking after Ashington’s 1-1 draw against Bishop Auckland, which booked them a place in the play-off, Skinner said: “The players were excellent and I’ve rightly given all of them pats on the back.

“But as for our supporters – I thought they were brilliant once again. Listen I can mention them (the supporters) every single day of every single week because they are tremendous.

"They came down here (Bishop Auckland) in their numbers and made loads of noise again today and I’m delighted that the lads made sure that they went across to see them after the final whistle. I also made a point of going to see them myself and I tried to shake as many hands and high-five as many of them as I could just to say thank you. Their support is really appreciated and it really does make a difference.”

The boss has called on the fans for one last push in the play off final on Saturday which, if they win, will mean they move up to Northern Premier League East.

He added: “My message to the supporters would be ‘there’s one game to go – if you can get on the road and follow us again and if we can get over the line, we’ll have one heck of a party on the way home’.”

