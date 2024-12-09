Ashington FC boss calls on players to treat games like a cup final

Ashington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington manager Nick Gray – disappointed that Saturday’s NPL East Division clash against Grimsby Borough at the Bradley Football Development Centre was postponed due to Storm Darragh – stressed that the Woodhorn Lane outfit have got to ‘keep believing’ that they can get away from the wrong end of the table.

The Colliers dropped down a further place to second bottom on Saturday tea time after Ossett United’s 4-0 win at Sherwood Colliery and Gray said: “The league table doesn’t lie, but we’ve got to keep believing that we can turn things round - and I genuinely believe we will.

“We had two really good training sessions last week – but there were also some stern words as we discussed the importance of the position we are in and how we can get out of it, and the players are all on board.”

He continued: “Home matches will be crucial because that’s where you have got to take the game to the opposition, but the players need to look towards the next game – nothing else.

“We have got great support from the fans, who have been very good, but if we can get the basics right and make every game a cup final then I believe we’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, although Gray signed former Blyth Spartans keeper Alex Curran on a dual registration with North Shields last week, the boss revealed that he remains on the lookout for another goalkeeper.

“I’m still actively looking,” he said.

“We thought we may have been close to getting one but circumstances change daily with lads getting injured and that’s one of the pitfalls which we have, but it is what it is.

“It’s not just for the three games to cover Dan Staples’ suspension either – we need competition in that area.

“Ross Coombe has stated that he is taking time away from football and although Dan is a very good goalkeeper, he needs to be challenged.”

Ashington will train twice this week ahead of two consecutive home matches against Carlton Town on Saturday (December 14) and Ossett United on December 21.