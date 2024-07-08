Ashington FC announce signing of midfielder Matty Slocombe from Consett

Richie Hill and Andy Coyles have announced another signing. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington FC have announced the signing of midfielder Matty Slocombe.

Slocombe has put pen to paper with the Colliers after leaving Consett where he was a stalwart, having first signed for the Steelmen at the age of 17.

Sunderland-born Slocombe – a digital learning consultant – said: “I’m excited and really looking forward to getting involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was impressed with the whole set up at Ashington when I came to Woodhorn Lane with Consett last year – and I know the majority of the lads at the club. I’ve played with a few of them before and over the years you come across them when you play against them.”

The 30-year-old added: “It looks as if they’ve got a strong group at Ashington and are going to be a really competitive side. Even last season I thought they were a really good passing side, which is the way I like to play football, so hopefully it will be a good season and we’ll up there challenging for the play-offs.”

Slocombe was also a member of the Consett side when they lost 3-2 to Hebburn Town in what was the 2019/20 FA Vase final at Wembley.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the game was delayed a year until May 2021 and Slocombe recalled: “Unfortunately there were only a handful of people who could watch it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fans were unable to be there so it didn’t have the same kind of atmosphere – but it was nevertheless incredible. Just to see the stadium; get into the changing rooms; walk out onto the pitch and play – was really good.”

Commenting on the club’s latest signing, Ashington joint head coach Andy Coyles said: “Matty is a player who we rate extremely highly.

“We think he is one of the best central midfielders in the North East on the non-league circuit and he’s got everything which we want to improve our team.