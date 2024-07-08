Ashington FC announce signing of midfielder Matty Slocombe from Consett

By Brian Bennett
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Richie Hill and Andy Coyles have announced another signing. Picture: Ian BrodieRichie Hill and Andy Coyles have announced another signing. Picture: Ian Brodie
Richie Hill and Andy Coyles have announced another signing. Picture: Ian Brodie
Ashington FC have announced the signing of midfielder Matty Slocombe.

Slocombe has put pen to paper with the Colliers after leaving Consett where he was a stalwart, having first signed for the Steelmen at the age of 17.

Sunderland-born Slocombe – a digital learning consultant – said: “I’m excited and really looking forward to getting involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was impressed with the whole set up at Ashington when I came to Woodhorn Lane with Consett last year – and I know the majority of the lads at the club. I’ve played with a few of them before and over the years you come across them when you play against them.”

The 30-year-old added: “It looks as if they’ve got a strong group at Ashington and are going to be a really competitive side. Even last season I thought they were a really good passing side, which is the way I like to play football, so hopefully it will be a good season and we’ll up there challenging for the play-offs.”

Slocombe was also a member of the Consett side when they lost 3-2 to Hebburn Town in what was the 2019/20 FA Vase final at Wembley.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the game was delayed a year until May 2021 and Slocombe recalled: “Unfortunately there were only a handful of people who could watch it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fans were unable to be there so it didn’t have the same kind of atmosphere – but it was nevertheless incredible. Just to see the stadium; get into the changing rooms; walk out onto the pitch and play – was really good.”

Commenting on the club’s latest signing, Ashington joint head coach Andy Coyles said: “Matty is a player who we rate extremely highly.

“We think he is one of the best central midfielders in the North East on the non-league circuit and he’s got everything which we want to improve our team.

“He’s tenacious and we’re thrilled to bits to get his signature. Hopefully he’s going to have a new lease of life and hopefully he’s going to add that extra quality to our team.”

Related topics:ConsettAshingtonSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.