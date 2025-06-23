Ashington FC add to backroom staff by signing experienced goalkeeping coach

Nick Gray is delighted to have signed Tom Read as Ashington's goalkeeping coach. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington manager Nick Gray announced a new signing at the weekend.

The Woodhorn Lane boss has brought in Tom Read as goalkeeping coach and is delighted to get him on board.

“I’m over the moon,” said Gray.

“I think every club at our level has a minimum of four backroom staff. When I came in as manager last year there was only my assistant, Liam McIvor, and myself and it was a massive challenge for us both.

“Consequently, I was asking substitutes to warm up the goalkeeper before matches which shouldn’t happen, so I see Tom as being a key signing and I’m very happy.

“Tom has experience with clubs higher up and he’s as keen as mustard.”

Read – born in Wordsley in the West Midlands – is based in Whitley Bay and said: “I’m looking forward to it. I know Nick and his ambition for the club and I want to bring my experience and my love for the game to Ashington. I have been to Woodhorn Lane and was really impressed with it.”

The 31-year-old is a full time football coach for i2i International Soccer Academy and also works four days a year for the Football Association where he is lead goalkeeping coach for the North on the regional emerging talent programme.

He has also been at West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, and worked with the women’s teams at both clubs.

Read recalls one distinct highlight at West Brom – “I got the chance to work with Ben Foster and Tomasz Kusczak on a testimonial match for Chris Brunt and James Morrison and was goalkeeping coach that day at the Hawthorns, which was great,” he said.

Read has also served at Telford United and Blyth Spartans, and last year was with the Newcastle United women’s set-up.