Ashington FC act quickly to sign former Blyth Spartans keeper Alex Curran

Former Blyth Spartans keeper Alex Curran has signed for Ashington FC. Picture: Paul Scott

Former Blyth Spartans goalkeeper Alex Curran helped Ashington to get out of a pickle last week when he agreed to sign for the Colliers on a dual registration with Ebac Northern League First Division outfit North Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old put pen to paper and would have made his debut in Saturday’s Northern Premier League East Division clash away to Grimsby Borough – until the game was called off due to the impact caused by Storm Darragh.

Within days of keeper Ross Coombe revealing that he wanted to spend some time away from football, Dan Staples was red carded in the fourth minute of last weekend’s NPL clash against Liversedge and was subsequently suspended, meaning Woodhorn Lane boss Nick Gray had to move fast for an emergency number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle-born Curran – who works for the Newcastle United Foundation – described signing on a dual registration with the Colliers as being a ‘no brainer’.

“I’m really pleased,” he said.

“I got a phone call from North Shields manager Brian Smith to say that Nick Gray had been in touch, and obviously I’m Vase tied after playing for Crook Town.

“With Shields scheduled to be away against Redcar Athletic in the competition, I was free and when Nick asked if I was available to play it was a bit of a no brainer to get 90 minutes under my belt at a good level and playing for a really good side.

“On top of that I know a handful of the Ashington lads, so that helped as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelling to Grimsby did not faze Curran – who had made his debut for the Robins in the midweek Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup tie against FC Hartlepool.

“When I was at Blyth Spartans I travelled all over the country,” he added.

“We had Hereford away on a Tuesday night so it was going to be nothing new!”

Gray – who thanked North Shields for their help – said: “Alex has had good experiences at Blyth Spartans and at Crook Town – the latter where he played against Ashington earlier this season in the Emirates FA Cup.

“He’s a good communicator, which is something which we definitely need, a good shot stopper and his experience will be invaluable for us.”