Ashington extend striker Connor Thomson's loan deal
Back-to-back defeats at home to Cleethorpes Town and away at Stockton Town had already left the club disappointed before Saturday’s home fixture against Winterton Rangers was postponed due to parts of the pitch being waterlogged following the heavy rain on Friday.
In better news, the club has agreed with Morpeth Town to extend the loan of striker Connor Thomson until the end of the season.
Thomson, who netted a brace on his Colliers debut in the 4-0 win over Winterton in mid-October, has bagged 15 goals for Ashington in the Pitching In Northern Premier League’s East Division including a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory over promotion chasers Hebburn Town on Boxing Day.
The Wansbeck side – due to travel to Pontefract tonight (March 5) – go to Consett on Saturday. The Belle View club were also sidelined on Saturday when their home game against Brighouse Town was called off due to snow.