Connor Thomson has scored 15 goals for Ashington while on loan from Morpeth Town. Picture: Ian Brodie

Back-to-back defeats at home to Cleethorpes Town and away at Stockton Town had already left the club disappointed before Saturday’s home fixture against Winterton Rangers was postponed due to parts of the pitch being waterlogged following the heavy rain on Friday.

In better news, the club has agreed with Morpeth Town to extend the loan of striker Connor Thomson until the end of the season.

Thomson, who netted a brace on his Colliers debut in the 4-0 win over Winterton in mid-October, has bagged 15 goals for Ashington in the Pitching In Northern Premier League’s East Division including a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory over promotion chasers Hebburn Town on Boxing Day.