Scott Heslop in action against Bradford Park Avenue. Picture: Ian Brodie

In front of a crowd of 553, the Colliers – who trailed as early as the 12th minute – threw everything at their West Yorkshire opponents, especially in a one-sided second period, but ended with no reward for their efforts.

Ashington were quickly out of the traps and made inroads inside the opening minute.

Scott Heslop and Dan Maguire manufactured a swift one-two, but the former was denied by a defensive block.

Ossett’s first chance arrived in the sixth minute when home keeper Karl Dryden parried a shot by Rafa Ferreira, but Derry Robson’s effort from the rebound sailed over the bar.

Play immediately switched to the other end, with Ashington coming so close to breaking the deadlock.

Fine work by Maguire saw him cross into the area where Cameron Gascoigne’s header smacked against the angle of post and crossbar.

Five minutes later, only excellent defending by Ossett kept the scoreline blank. Ben Sampson, Maguire and Heslop combined inside the area and when the latter slipped the ball across, Gascoigne’s effort was blocked then the follow up by Heslop was also snuffed out.

The visitors opened the scoring from the resultant goal kick launched by keeper Joe Green.

The ball found Swales on the left and he beat Dryden at his near post.

Ashington hit back following a free kick by Darren Lough. His pass was laid off by Heslop to Jordan Summerly and into the path of Craig Spooner, who lifted his shot over the bar.

Heslop directed a shot straight at Green then Sampson curled a right footer which went narrowly wide.

As the half drew to a close, the pacy Swales was thwarted by a superb tackle by Nathan Buddle then had a shot pushed out by Dryden.

Ashington camped inside the Ossett half throughout the second period but just couldn’t find a way through, Green preserving his side’s lead with excellent saves.