The boss made second half changes as the Colliers struggled to find a way through a disciplined Cumbria rearguard.

It was two of those substitutes, Paul Robinson and Dean Briggs, who combined to administer the knockout punch.

Ian said: “We had to work hard, but we will have to work hard between now and the end of the season.

Ashington FC manager Ian Skinner. Picture: www.ashingtonafc.com

“Obviously we are in a good run of form so Carlisle City have come here tonight with a game plan to sit in and try to defend for their lives.

“They defended really deep, defended the edge of their box, tried to deny us space but let us have the ball, whilst seeing if they could grab something on the counter attack.”

Despite Carlisle’s defensive performance, the manager felt his team deserved the three points.

He said: “We had the lion’s share of possession and our goalkeeper Karl Dryden made only one save in the first half, which you would expect him to make.

“I am delighted with another three points, delighted with another clean sheet, and we will look forward to training on Thursday and then travel to play Newton Aycliffe away.”

Victory in Saturday’s 3pm match will see the Colliers overtake their opponents to top the table with two games in hand, but Skinner said his outfit will not be phased.

