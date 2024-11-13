Ashington come out on top in five-goal midweek thriller at Newton Aycliffe

Wilson Kneeshaw is congratulated after scoring Ashington's opener in a 3-2 win at Newton Aycliffe. Picture: Yvonne Wood

Ashington’s assistant manager Liam McIvor is hoping that the Colliers’ 3-2 victory over Newton Aycliffe on Tuesday night will be the first in a positive run of results as they look to escape from the clutches of the bottom four in the East Division of the Northern Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colliers secured the win in a five goal thriller in County Durham – with resolute defending ensuring that they brought all three points back to Wansbeck.

A delighted McIvor said: “We know we have got a good team but it’s just trying to give them the confidence to perform. Sometimes when you are in the kind of rut which we have been on, you’ve got to find a way of winning. We’ve got a great result on what was a fantastic away day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Colliers held a 3-1 lead at the half time break with goals from skipper Wilson Kneeshaw, Michael Ndiweni and Josh Gilchrist and although the home sides’ Jake Petitjean got his name on the score sheet for a second time in the match with ten minutes remaining, the Wansbeck side held out.

Even in the first period when they trailed, the hosts posed a threat and after the interval, they kept knocking on the door but were denied by a Colliers rearguard that defended magnificently.

The Colliers got off to a great start when they took the lead in the third minute. From a throw in on the left, Gilchrist picked out Kneeshaw who lobbed the ball over advancing ‘keeper Jim Pollard.

And in the 20th minute, Ashington were the beneficiaries of a gift wrapped second goal when Alex Nelson headed over his own ‘keeper Pollard and Ndiweni had the simple task of tapping into an unguarded net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With six minutes of the first half remaining, ‘The Newtonians’ reduced the arrears when Petitjean headed over Coombe after a cross by skipper Ethan Wood.

But right on the stroke of half time, Small played the ball into Gilchrist who hammered home to restore Ashington’s two goal advantage.

In the 79th minute, Petitjean headed in at the far post to make it 3-2 and set up a grandstand finale.

On Saturday (November 16), Ashington are at home to league leaders Cleethorpes Town (3pm).