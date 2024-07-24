Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashington FC will begin their Northern Premier League East Division campaign away at Ossett United.

The opening league fixture on August 10 comes a week after the season begins with an Emirates FA Cup tie away to Shildon.

Ashington’s home games begin the following midweek (Tuesday August 13), when league newcomers Bishop Auckland visit Woodhorn Lane then it’s a trip to Garforth Town.

Joint head coach Richie Hill said: “To be honest, I never read too much into fixtures – I never look too far away from the next one and I think this league is not going to be any different this season to what it was last term. It doesn’t really matter who you play because every match is potentially a tough one and if you’re not on your game, you’ll get beaten.”

Woodhorn Lane, home of Ashington AFC. (Photo by Google)

He continued: “We played Ossett towards the back end of last season when they had just changed their management team. We won 2-1 but their league position didn’t really mirror their actual performance because I thought they were very good on the day. They were a very hard team to play against and I’m not expecting anything different this term.

"My main focus is on Shildon in the FA Cup because that’s not going to be an easy game and we need to make sure our lads are really prepared for that.”

On August Bank Holiday Monday, Ashington travel to face Dunston UTS whilst they visit Heaton Stannington on Boxing Day.