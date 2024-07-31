Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashington ended their pre-season warm up games with an eye catching 4-0 victory over National League North outfit Spennymoor Town at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday night.

The Colliers begin the campaign proper on Saturday in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup at Shildon – and they will travel with this morale boosting and thoroughly deserved victory behind them.

The Wansbeck side took the lead in the ninth minute through Andrew Cartwright.

The full back ventured forward and played a well worked one-two with Cam Gascoigne before firing the ball wide of ‘keeper Ryan Johnson and inside the far corner of the net.

Woodhorn Lane, home of Ashington AFC. (Photo by Google)

Play then switched from end to end.

From a tight angle, Craig Spooner hit the side netting then a free-kick by Matty Dolan was well saved by home ‘keeper Dan Staples.

On the half hour, Gascoigne got possession just outside the penalty area, advanced and curled a left footer just wide.

Then with an entertaining first half drawing to a close, Moors had two chances.

The first was a left footed free kick from 25 yards by Dolan which rattled the angle of post and crossbar then two minutes later Will Harris was clean through with only Staples to beat but a triallist got back to make a terrific tackle to thwart him.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ashington doubled their lead.

Charlie Exley’s diagonal pass found skipper Karl Ross on the right and when he pulled the ball back, Cyril Giroud produced some clever footwork before firing an unstoppable effort inside the near post.

In the 71st minute the Colliers added a third – after being awarded a penalty when Gascoigne’s powerful burst into the area was checked by Reece Staunton.

Referee Mark Bell pointed to the spot and Eddie Thomas sent Johnson the wrong way.

With ten minutes remaining, Ashington’s accomplished performance was rewarded with a fourth goal.

Outstanding work down the right by Gascoigne saw him cross the ball and after Ben Sampson had laid it back, Jay Errington made no mistake with a rasping drive.

“It was a really nice way to finish our pre season programme,” said joint head coach Andy Coyles who spoke enthusiastically about the whole playing unit pulling in the same direction

“All four goals tonight were fantastic and well taken. Two things we ask of the players are to keep a clean sheet and to put the ball into the back of the net - and they’ve achieved both tonight.

"However, I think that pre season has gone according to plan – albeit we have had two games cancelled due to the weather – and we’ve made use of the time with matches being called off by training instead.”