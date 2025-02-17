Ashington brush aside Brighouse Town to round off successful week

The players celebrate Karl Ross's goal. Picture: Ian Brodie

A strong second half performance by Ashington saw them complete a particularly good week as they backed up a 2-1 win against Bishop Auckland in midweek with a 4-1 victory over Brighouse Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

It’s been an incredible turnaround by the Colliers who even a month ago were included among the teams at the foot of the table, but one defeat in eight has seen them climb into a mid-table spot.

However, once again they were forced to come from behind before deservedly securing all three points with Josh Gilchrist, who scored a timely double, taking his tally for the season to 10.

Buoyed by the result over Bishop Auckland, home supporters were expecting the Colliers to come out of the traps with a real spring in their step – but they were disappointed as what developed was reminiscent of a dull and lethargic end of season encounter.

The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute.

Akeel Francis dispossessed Harrison Clark near the touchline, cut inside and rifled a right footer inside the far post, leaving keeper Ryan Catterick helpless.

Seven minutes later, Craig Spooner spurned a marvellous chance to level. Ryan Wombwell supplied a cross from the right but Spooner got his angles all wrong and headed well wide.

Then all of a sudden, the game came alive in the final 10 minutes of the half with the home side in the ascendency.

Spooner had a left foot shot held by keeper Shea Callister and shortly afterwards it was the stopper who denied Bailey Geliher as well as the follow-up effort from Gilchrist.

However, in the 43rd minute, Clark atoned for his earlier error when he got the equaliser.

A free kick on the left by Gilchrist was blocked and when Gilchrist recycled the ball into the danger zone, Clark delicately clipped it home from six yards.

The Colliers had a chance to forge in front right on the stroke of half time when Spooner set up Gilchrist, but the striker fired over.

After the break, Ashington continued where they had left off and upped the tempo, and seven minutes in, they went ahead – from the spot.

Ryan Wombwell was upended inside the area by Niah Payne and Gilchrist stepped forward to smash the ball into the roof of the net, sending Callister the wrong way in the process.

Five minutes later, Ashington added a third following a well-worked move. Gilchrist got to the by-line and crossed and although Ben Sampson missed out, the ball ran for skipper Karl Ross, who blasted in the third from a tight angle.

In a rare raid, Payne fired wide for the visitors, whose troubles were compounded in the 78th minute.

Skipper Joshua Grant was sent off after a foul on substitute Wilson Kneeshaw on the halfway line then the nearside assistant spoke to referee Tyler Dutton which resulted in one of the staff in the Brighouse technical area also being shown the red card.

In the 90th minute, the Colliers stretched their lead further. Wombwell slipped the ball through to Kneeshaw, who cut the ball back perfectly for the onrushing Gilchrist, who steered it into the net from close range.