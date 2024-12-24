Ashington bring festive cheer to fans with deserved win over Ossett United

Craig Spooner scored Ashington's first goal. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington gave their supporters some festive cheer on Saturday when they toppled an in-form Ossett United side 2-1 at a windswept Woodhorn Lane ground.

First half goals from Craig Spooner and Josh Gilchrist laid a solid foundation then, with the wind in their faces, the Colliers not only defended magnificently but were also the better side against the elements and emerged as deserved winners.

It was a much needed win for Nick Gray’s outfit and a boost ahead of the remainder of their seasonal programme .

Ashington forged ahead in the 17th minute. Skipper Karl Ross picked up a loose ball in midfield and found Spooner who finished well tucking his shot wide of Petrovic and inside the far corner.

Shortly after the half way mark, only the thickness of the woodwork prevented a second when Wilson Kneeshaw picked out Gilchrist whose excellent left footer struck the bar with Petrovic beaten.

On the half hour and in a rare break, the visitors had their first sniff at goal when Lewis Stephens had a shot blocked but Ashington’s response was to add a second in the 37th minute when Gilchrist ran onto a headed pass and as Petrovic advanced, the striker lobbed the ball over him and into the net.

There was a frantic start to the second half when within the first 15 seconds, Gilchrist slotted the ball through for Kneeshaw but his effort was cleared off the line.

In the 48th minute, the two strikers caused havoc again. On this occasion Kneeshaw found Gilchrist who cut the ball back from the by-line and Spooner looked a certain scorer until Petrovic somehow denied him with a brilliant save.

But the game was back in the melting pot within 45 seconds as Ossett halved the deficit.

A cross from the left to the far post by Will Calligan was touched home from close range by Eddie Church.

The Colliers may not have had Lady Luck on their side over recent weeks - but ten minutes from time they certainly did. That’s when Ossett skipper Josh Burns caught the ball sweetly from fully 40 yards and his wind assisted right footed effort thudded against the angle of post and crossbar then bounced away to safety.