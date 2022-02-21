Ashington bounce back for  impressive home win over Bishop Auckland

Goal celebrations for Ashjington in their 2-1 home win over Bishop Auckland on Saturday. Picture by Ian Brodie.

Before the start of the campaign, manager Ian Skinner had challenged his players to turn Woodhorn Lane into a fortress – and after being forced to do things the hard way after going behind to a wonder strike shortly after the interval by Bishops Auckland’s Matty Waters, the Wansbeck outfit hit back in fine style.

The quickfire double by Taylor and Suddick was just the tonic they needed too following the disappointment of a 5-3 reverse the previous week at Whickham and spurred on by the encouragement and noise generated by their supporters in a crowd which swelled just over the 400 mark, they recorded their 11th victory on home turf from 15 league outings.

Ashington had had a convincing 5-2 win over the Bishops in mid September but since then, the Heritage Park outfit have brought in former Guisborough Town and Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy as manager who has changed their fortunes and they went into this showdown unbeaten in four outings.

On a sticky surface, there was little in the way of free flowing football in the opening half.

But it was Ashington who went close in the eighth minute when Taylor – one of six changes in the side – struck a right footer just over.

What was to emerge as the move of the period arrived a few minutes later when the home side worked the ball neatly through the midfield but Kalthoeber’s pass for Adam Johnson had too much weight on it and the ball ran out for a goal kick.

Ashington were rocked at the start of the second half as the visitors went in front – after only 18 seconds.

Coppen won a header but the ball bounced off Waters and fell perfectly for the striker who unleashed a dipping half volley from 20 yards wide of ‘keeper Adam McHugh and just inside the far post.

As Ashington looked for a response, Kalthoeber drove wide of the far post.

However the Wansbeck side turned the game on its head with two well crafted goals in quick succession.

The equaliser arrived in the 64th minute as Kalthoeber’s throw-in on the right went over the top of a defender and after work by Johnson , the centre forward rolled the ball across for Taylor who with the outside of his foot, steered the ball wide of Liversedge and inside the post.

Kalthoeber was also involved in the goal which put Ashington ahead and which proved to be the winner as he advanced into the area and laid the ball off for Suddick who instinctively swept home with the inside of his foot into the far corner.

Ashington looked to add to their tally in the closing stages with Spooner, and Briggs on three occasions all going close, but they were unable to do so and the final whistle brought a welcome and merited victory for the Colliers.