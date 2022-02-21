Ashington boss Skinner hopes his side can now go on ‘a mini run’

Ashington manager Ian Skinner.

The boss - wearing a broad smile – commented: “The most pleasing thing was that we bounced back from a disappointing reverse at Whickham last week – with a win. The players have done that on a number of the occasions this season – except the 2-1 defeat at home to North Shields – where they have hit back with a positive result following a defeat so fair play to them.

"I thought we played really well in spells but another aspect which left me happy was that after having a bit of a discussion about being a bit more difficult and a little bit more solid to play against and trying not to give away as many avoidable goals as we have done in recent weeks, the players took that on board.”

He continued: “I thought Bishop Auckland – who came to us unbeaten in their last four games - scored with probably their only shot on target and again it was an error that wasn’t avoidable but to be honest, that’s sometimes the way it goes against us.

" At 1-0 behind I didn’t panic too much. Obviously the goal came really early into the half – but we still had a lot of time to get back into it. And to be fair we did, turning the game around by scoring two good goals.

"I have to be honest and say that I was contemplating changes and scribbling notes in my notepad when the equaliser went in so I actually didn’t see it - so I’m delighted that I can watch the game back! When Bobby (Taylor) scored to bring us level, from a managerial point of view, it changes things a little bit but not completely – whilst the second goal is a good move which was finished off really, really well by Lewis Suddick.”

He concluded: “Overall I was really pleased that we got back to winning ways but we now need to go on a mini run starting at Newcastle Benfield on Saturday. We will be looking to go there and be equally as difficult to play against and see if we can get a positive result.