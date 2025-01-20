Ashington boss Nick Gray relishes return to Morpeth Town for cup semi-final
The Colliers have been drawn away to Morpeth Town whilst the other tie will see Heaton Stannington face holders Newcastle United u21s.
The boss heard the draw ahead of what was an excellent 1-0 win over Grimsby Borough on Wednesday night and said: “I have some fond memories as well as having had some very good times at Morpeth so it will be nice to go back.
“On top of that, I also have good friends at the club.
“The last time I returned to Craik Park with another club we didn’t do ourselves justice on the night and although we know it’s going to be a tough challenge for us, it’s a local derby and a semi-final, with the chance to play in the final at St James’ Park.
“We’ll look forward to it with anticipation.”
