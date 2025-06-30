Ashington boss Nick Gray looks for commitment as players return for pre-season

Ashington manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington manager Nick Gray has pinpointed ‘commitment’ as being a major ingredient ahead of the upcoming new campaign in the East Division of the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Speaking minutes before his squad reported back for pre-season training, Gray said: “I’m really pleased with the way things are going because I’ve kept the players at the club who I wanted to stay.

“I think the key thing from last year is the commitment. We know what the league is about, we know what the travelling is and we know there are going to be local games. We have to got be 100 per cent committed because last year was a learning curve for all of us – it was disappointing for everyone, the club, the players and the supporters and we want to make this year a memorable one.

“People who know me know what I’m all about. I’ll always back my players and they will know what I need from them and if they do that, then we’ll be fine.”

He continued: “Squad wise it’s all about being patient. I’m looking to bring new players in before the start of the season and we are having a look at some promising young lads – but they have got to deliver in the training sessions and the friendlies.”

Last week the club announced that newcomers Jay Hornsby and Matty Alexander had signed whilst Marc Ellison, Scott Lowery and Ryan Wombwell – members from last year’s squad – had also put pen to paper.

The club has announced some ‘exciting sponsorship news’ as they are to partner with QTS.

“Ashington FC is excited to partner with QTS, one of the world’s leaders in global digital infrastructure,” the statement from the club said.

“Through this partnership, QTS will provide invaluable support to our club, particularly in enhancing our positive reach for the benefit of the local community. The generous backing from QTS, along with the outstanding fundraising efforts from our supporters, has further solidified Ashington’s future, considering the longstanding commitment from our existing sponsors.

“This partnership will significantly boost our ability to contribute positively to the community.”

Ashington chair Nicola Sanders-Cooper said: “We are thrilled to have QTS on board as a sponsor. Their support, combined with the dedication of our supporters, local businesses, volunteers and board members has been instrumental in adding to the future of Ashington Football Club. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the club and we look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance our facilities and make a positive impact on the community.”

David Murray, senior vice-president of Community Impact QTS, said: “Our partnership with Ashington represents our commitment to supporting the communities in which we live, work and operate in.

“We believe in the power of the football club to connect the community, bringing people together to achieve great things and we are excited to be part of this journey. Together we are excited about the future both on and off the field.”