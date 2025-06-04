Ashington boss calls for patience on arrival of new players

Ashington FC manager Nick Gray has asked supporters of the Woodhorn based outfit to be patient ahead of the 2025/26 season.

After fighting the threat of relegation for much of last season’s campaign, the Colliers will again compete in the Pitching In Northern Premier League’s East Division after survival was confirmed just before the end of April.

Gray is no different from the majority of managers as he looks to bring fresh blood into the group - but he has asked for patience.

Karl Ross - Ashington’s skipper and longest serving player - signed an extension to his contract during last term and Josh Gilchrist - who scooped the Players Player of the season, Manager’s player of the season and top goalscorer award recently - put pen to paper on a contract.

Manager Nick Gray. Picture: Ian Brodie

“I know from a supporter’s point of view that things have been quiet over the past few weeks but I am working diligently behind the scenes to add to the squad,” said Gray.

“The fact that you cannot sign non-contract players until after the League’s AGM is the main reason why we haven’t been able to announce newcomers and in my opinion, I reckon the only reason why other clubs are doing this is because they are fearful of other teams swooping in and taking that player.”

He continued: “I can assure the fans that new signings will be announced in due course. We have shook hands with a few lads as well as some of the existing players and they are all chomping at the bit.

"However, if potential newcomers change their minds and decide to go elsewhere, whilst it may be disappointing, for me you don’t want those type of players playing for you if they can’t stick by their word. I described last season as being my most challenging as a manager - and things continue to get more difficult.”

New clubs to the East Division this coming season include Silsden, Redcar Athletic, Lincoln United, Hallam and Matlock Town plus local rivals Blyth Town and Blyth Spartans.

Cleethorpes and Stocksbridge Park Steels won promotion to the NPL Premier whilst Carlton Town and Belper Town have been laterally moved to the Midlands Division.