Ashington beat North Shields in the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup

Jay Errington is on a rich scoring streak. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington progressed in the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup after a 4-1 victory over North Shields at the Daren Persson Stadium on Wednesday night.

A first half cracker by Michael Ndiweni was added to with skipper Wilson Kneeshaw, Jay Errington and Craig Spooner all on target in the second half whilst ex Collier Ben Harmison was on the score sheet for the home side.

It was a cup tie which took a while to get going but the Wansbeck side scored their goals at the right times, played well and deserved the win.

Shields played their part in a game which opened up and turned into a frenetic second half and on another night they could have had more joy but on this occasion they were thwarted by ‘keeper Ross Coombe who was in excellent form in the Ashington goal.

Ashington’s went ahead in the 38th minute when Ndiweni’s right foot volley gave Hodgson no chance as it screamed into the corner of the net.

In the 55th minute, the Colliers doubled their lead with a goal against the run of play – but what a strike it was from Kneeshaw. The striker latched onto a pass played over the top, took the ball wide of the advancing Hodgson then cut back inside a defender before squeezing his shot just inside the post.

On the hour, the home side struck the bar but at the midway point of the half, who else but Kneeshaw caused havoc in the home area which led to Errington extending the lead

to 3-0.

Kneeshaw initially closed Hodgson down before picking his pocket and when he pulled the ball back, it appeared a formality that Errington would score from close range.

However, Hodgson got back to miraculously block the striker who then smashed home the rebound.

It was the first of three goals inside seven minutes.

Following a build up by Shields, Harmison reduced the arrears with an excellent left footed finish into the corner.

But barely 60 seconds later, Spooner restored the three goals advantage. He chased a through pass and although he was denied by Hodgson, the midfielder followed up to sweep the ball into the net.

Paul Robinson – who alongside Gary Ormston and Andrew Cartwright form the interim management team at Ashington, said: “It’s a cup competition so winning is the priority and we have done that - but I also thought we played well.

"North Shields were good in spells and we rode our luck a little bit at times but overall Gary, Andrew and myself were really happy and we’re through to the next round.”

Last weekend, Ashington were held to a 2-2 draw by Grimsby Borough after conceding two goals in the last five minutes. Strikes by Errington and Andrew Johnson had put the Colliers in the driving seat.

Ashington now have a ten day break before they host Sherwood Colliery on Saturday week (September 28) and Robinson stressed: “Some of the lads need the rest because there are a few of them carrying and nursing injuries so we’ll give the players the weekend off and go again next week.”