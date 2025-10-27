Ashington battle for a point at Grimsby Borough in a game with more knocks than excitement

Physio Kev Chapman had a busy afternoon. Picture: Ian Brodie

Ashington helped to erase the disappointment of being knocked out of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup last week when they deservedly secured a 0-0 draw against Grimsby Borough on Saturday.

On their return to league action after the 2-0 loss to Newcastle University less than 48 hours previously, the Colliers gave a vastly improved performance – much to the delight of manager Nick Gray, his assistant Liam McIvor and the travelling army of fans.

It was a dour and uninspiring contest at The Bradley Football Development Centre but the key to Ashington’s point was that they generally looked solid in defence.

Ashington physio Kev Chapman had a busy afternoon after being called onto the field half a dozen times during the clash to treat injuries.

The first chance fell to The Mariners. Ashington looked for a foul after a challenge on Craig Spooner which never came and from the break, Rio Molyneaux curled the ball wide of the far post.

On the 20 minutes mark, following a throw in and cross from the right, a shot by Dayle Southwell was saved with his legs by ‘keeper Tyler Jones then on the stroke of half time, Jones pushed the ball up into the air after an effort by Reece York, with Jack Richardson firing wide from the rebound.

The final chance of the half fell to the Colliers in the fourth minute of time added on. Debutant Liam Miller and Josh Gilchrist combined to set up Spooner, whose swerving shot whistled over the angle of post and crossbar.

Two minutes into the second half, Gilchrist found the overlapping Miller, whose effort was parried by home stopper Sebastian Auton, but apart from a shot by Molyneaux which drifted wide, the game developed into a battle where both defences were resolute.

That was until the final quarter hour when Ashington became stronger. In the 78th minute, a ball played in by Ryan Wombwell was headed on by substitute Andrew Anderson but Gilchrist couldn’t get a firm connection on the ball, with Auton happy to smother.

Gilchrist went close with a free kick from the left then a dangerous cross by Jake Orrell was cleared.

In the third of six minutes of additional time, a free kick came off a defender but was clutched by Auton.