Ashington appoint three senior players as 'interim football management team'

Ashington have named a trio of personnel to take charge of team affairs in a caretaker capacity until they appoint a new manager.

On Wednesday, the club parted company with joint head coaches Andy Coyles and Richie Hill and their coaching team but they have announced that senior players Gary Ormston, Andrew Cartwright and Paul Robinson will take over the reins as the ‘interim football management team’.

A statement on the club’s social media channels read: “Ashington Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of an interim football management team. As the club transitions, the interim management of Gary Ormston, Andrew Cartwright and Paul Robinson have agreed to support with ensuring stability and continuity on the field.

“The board has expressed full confidence in the interim team to steer the club through this period, as it evaluates long-term options for the football management structure. The interim team will work closely with players, staff and supporters to maintain Ashington’s competitive edge while honouring its community roots and proud footballing history.

Woodhorn Lane, home of Ashington AFC. (Photo by Google)

“Further announcements regarding the club’s long-term management plans will be made in due course as we continue to work towards building a strong and sustainable future for Ashington Football Club.”

The Colliers are without a game tomorrow (Saturday) but then face back to back home matches in the Northern Premier League East Division against Bradford Park Avenue on Tuesday followed by the arrival of Grimsby Borough on Saturday (September 14).

The Wansbeck outfit – who have exited the FA Cup and FA Trophy – make the short journey to face North Shields in the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup on Wednesday (September 18).