Ashington and Consett share a penalty apiece in drab stalemate

The game between Ashington and Consett had little to get either set of supporters excited. Picture: Ian Brodie

Over the years, there have been some epic contests between Ashington and Consett.

Sadly, Saturday’s clash at Woodhorn Lane will not stay in the minds of both sets of supporters after a drab and painstaking affair finished all square at 1-1.

It was a hard watch and certainly not the way Ashington skipper Karl Ross – who was making his 200th appearance for the club and who had signed an extension to his contract until the end of next season – would had visualised.

However, rather bizarrely, both sides will lay claim to it as being two points dropped. The Colliers, who led on the hour, conceded a late equaliser, whilst The Steelmen missed out after having two opportunities in the dying minutes.

Home manager Nick Gray handed a debut to goalkeeper Ryan Catterick whilst Craig Spooner returned after missing three games through injury.

The first half was played out with little in the way of goalmouth action – as if both teams were frightened of making a mistake which could have proved costly and seen them go on and lose the game.

In the seventh minute Marc Ellison’s 20-yarder landed at the feet of Josh Gilchrist, but the striker’s effort was blocked, then Spooner fired over.

Consett ‘s first threat came midway through the period when Calvin Smith got onto the end of a cross from David Allasan, but Catterick saved superbly with his foot even though the flag was raised for offside.

Both sides struggled to put anything constructive together until late in the half.

Ryan Wombwell met a deep cross by Gilchrist at the far post but when he headed the ball into the middle there was no-one on hand to apply the finishing touch.

However, with seconds of the period remaining, Walker’s cross was deflected onto the bar and when the ball bounced out, Marc Costello looked a certain scorer until he somehow blazed his effort over the bar.

After the break, Smith swung over a corner which was met by ex-Ashington defender Charlie Exley, but he directed his header straight at Catterick.

On the hour, Ryan Donaldson was brought down inside the area by Consett skipper Ryan McKinnon – another ex Collier – and Gilchrist scored emphatically from the penalty to put Ashington ahead.

Ten minutes later, Brandon Holdsworth laid the ball off for Allasan but his shot was cleared off the line by Scott Lowery.

Holdsworth then went to ground under a challenge by substitute Wilson Kneeshaw but the visiting striker was cautioned for simulation.

Five minutes later, when Holdsworth went down in the box again, Harrison Clark was penalised and Smith’s finely executed penalty nestled inside the corner of the net.

Gilchrist had a great chance to put his side back in front when he burst through but he delayed his shot, which was blocked.

There could have been a dramatic finale to a game which had lacked in quality when, in the closing stages, a sizzling right-footer by Smith flashed just wide with Catterick rooted to the spot.

Then, in the fifth minute of time added on for stoppages, Exley headed wide from another corner by Smith.